Akshay Kumar recalls childhood days, talks about bonding with father over parathas

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) During a recent episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar took a nostalgic trip down memory lane while speaking about his love for parathas, recalling his childhood days with his father.

The conversation unfolded during a ‘khana-peena’ themed puzzle round on the show, where the actor shared a few anecdotes from his childhood.

While interacting with contestants Sadeev Singh, Gurpreet Singh Tikku, and Karandeep Singh, Akshay revealed his immense love for parathas.

He mentioned that his fondness for the delicacy goes back to his simple yet special moments spent with his father during childhood.

The actor further recalled how the two would sit together and enjoy parathas, and would often lose count of how many they had eaten.

He shared, “Jab main aur mere dad saath mein parathe khaate the, aur jab hum aadha-aadha karke khaate the, humein pata hi nahi chalta tha ki kab 10–12 parathe kha jaate the.”

The superstar who now follows a disciplined lifestyle, avoids food after 7 PM.

The actor also admitted that, at times , cravings still get to him, making him cheat on his diet. He said that he sneaks into the kitchen at midnight to satisfy his midnight cravings.

Instead of disturbing his wife or household help late at night, he prefers heading to the kitchen himself to prepare parathas.

The actor mentioned that ajwain ke parathe remains among his favourites.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor even at almost 60 keeps extremely fit and is completely health conscious.

Reportedly, the actor likes to sleep on time and wake up before dawn.

In fact the actor also likes to perform all of his stunts in movies, however difficult, all ng himself.

–IANS

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