Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar & others pay heartfelt tribute to late Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The entire film fraternity is in a state of shock after learning about the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at the age of 92.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to offer his tribute to the late singer. He wrote, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji's demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesh hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti (sic)."

Actress Raveena Tandon also mourned the loss using the following words, "So today is the irreplaceable loss of what life takes away from us, the deepest loss to the industry, an irreplaceable loss to me and my entire being from childhood to now. Her biggest fan ever. Nobody, nobody like her. Ashaji you leave behind a legacy of music and sound that no one in the world could compare to. The greatest era of music ends here."

Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that he has always been a fan of Asha Bhosle's voice in an emotional post that read, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power."

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also shared a photo of Asha Bhosle on her Instagram Stories, along with the text, "End of an era- RIP", followed by broken heart and folded hands emoticons.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji added, "Deeply saddened to hear about the legendary, phenomenal voice of India, Asha Bhosle ji having left us. It is beyond anybody’s explanation what an impact she made not only on our lives but even on a personal level. The songs she sang for both, my mother and my sister will live forever in our memories. They have shaped so much of my childhood and my life. It is beyond any explanation what this feeling is… To have lost such a special, special soul like her. My condolences to the family and India for having lost such a brilliant voice."

--IANS

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