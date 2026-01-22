Akshay Kumar has a new name for Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, has a new moniker for his co-actor Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish recently graced the show ‘Wheel of Fortune India’, and the set turned into a lively celebration.

The moment instantly set a fun-filled tone as Akshay Kumar shared a playful exchange with Riteish, saying, “Agar Akshay paise dega toh main apna naam badal dunga, aisa tu bola tha ki nahi? ” and teasingly calling him “Pinky”. The banter sparked laughter and cheers across the audience, setting the stage for what was about to come.

Soon after, the duo broke into a high-energy performance on the iconic track ‘Pinky Hai Paise Walo Ki’. Akshay’s signature swag perfectly complemented Riteish’s effortless charm and comic timing, while their synchronized moves and infectious energy transformed the game show into a mini dance celebration.

The performance quickly became one of the most memorable moments on the show, reaffirming why Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh remain fan favourites. With laughter, dance, and boundless energy, the duo proved once again that entertainment is guaranteed whenever they come together.

Elsewhere in the episode, Akshay asked Shreyas Talpade a question about “teri biwi jab gussa hoti hai toh kya karti hai? Biwi ke pol khol (what does your wife do when she gets angry? Reveal her secrets)”.

Taking the banter sportingly, Shreyas responded with a dose of humour, sharing how he understands his wife’s anger without a single word being spoken. He said, “Agar remote fek ke maara toh samajh jaata hoon main TV zyada dekh raha tha, aur agar phone fek ke maara, toh shayad main phone par zyada baat kar raha tha. Toh immediately mujhe samajh aa jaata hai meri galti kya hai”.

The fun exchange left the set in splits, with Riteish Deshmukh giving Shreyas a warm bro-code hug, while Genelia Deshmukh couldn’t stop laughing at the playful confession. In the same episode, Akshay will share a light-hearted tip on married life with Riteish. Keeping it simple and funny, Akshay revealed that learning to say “sorry” is the key to a happy marriage.

‘Wheel of Fortune India’ is set to premiere on January 27 on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

