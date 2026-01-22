January 22, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar has a new name for Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar has a new name for Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, has a new moniker for his co-actor Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish recently graced the show ‘Wheel of Fortune India’, and the set turned into a lively celebration.

The moment instantly set a fun-filled tone as Akshay Kumar shared a playful exchange with Riteish, saying, “Agar Akshay paise dega toh main apna naam badal dunga, aisa tu bola tha ki nahi? ” and teasingly calling him “Pinky”. The banter sparked laughter and cheers across the audience, setting the stage for what was about to come.

Soon after, the duo broke into a high-energy performance on the iconic track ‘Pinky Hai Paise Walo Ki’. Akshay’s signature swag perfectly complemented Riteish’s effortless charm and comic timing, while their synchronized moves and infectious energy transformed the game show into a mini dance celebration.

The performance quickly became one of the most memorable moments on the show, reaffirming why Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh remain fan favourites. With laughter, dance, and boundless energy, the duo proved once again that entertainment is guaranteed whenever they come together.

Elsewhere in the episode, Akshay asked Shreyas Talpade a question about “teri biwi jab gussa hoti hai toh kya karti hai? Biwi ke pol khol (what does your wife do when she gets angry? Reveal her secrets)”.

Taking the banter sportingly, Shreyas responded with a dose of humour, sharing how he understands his wife’s anger without a single word being spoken. He said, “Agar remote fek ke maara toh samajh jaata hoon main TV zyada dekh raha tha, aur agar phone fek ke maara, toh shayad main phone par zyada baat kar raha tha. Toh immediately mujhe samajh aa jaata hai meri galti kya hai”.

The fun exchange left the set in splits, with Riteish Deshmukh giving Shreyas a warm bro-code hug, while Genelia Deshmukh couldn’t stop laughing at the playful confession. In the same episode, Akshay will share a light-hearted tip on married life with Riteish. Keeping it simple and funny, Akshay revealed that learning to say “sorry” is the key to a happy marriage.

‘Wheel of Fortune India’ is set to premiere on January 27 on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Bhavana Pandey shares menu wishlist, plans for daughter Ananya Panday’s grand wedding

Bhavana Pandey shares menu wishlist, plans for daughter Ananya Panday’s grand wedding

Akshay Kumar has a new name for Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar has a new name for Riteish Deshmukh

TTK Healthcare’s Q3 profit drops 34 pc, margins shrink

TTK Healthcare’s Q3 profit drops 34 pc, margins shrink

Lulu Sun, Darja Semenistaja headline list of international stars at Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Lulu Sun, Darja Semenistaja headline list of international stars at Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

India delivers 7.5 tonnes of life-saving cancer medicines in Afghanistan

India delivers 7.5 tonnes of life-saving cancer medicines in Afghanistan

India condemns vandalism at Zagreb Embassy, raises issue with Croatian authorities

India condemns vandalism at Zagreb Embassy, raises issue with Croatian authorities

Industry leaders hail India as a promising growth hub at Davos

Industry leaders hail India as a promising growth hub at Davos

Pakistan: Unemployed pharmacists in Balochistan slam govt for no transparency in recruitment process (File image)

Pakistan: Unemployed pharmacists in Balochistan slam govt for no transparency in recruitment process

WPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar joins RCB ahead of playoffs

WPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar joins RCB ahead of playoffs

India’s growth story wins global trust at Davos: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s growth story wins global trust at Davos: Ashwini Vaishnaw