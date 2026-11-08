Akshay Kumar gives peek into his Diwali celebrations, son Aarav makes rare appearance

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared glimpses of his Diwali celebrations. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself performing pooja for the festival.

In the video, the actor can be seen sporting a yellow coloured kurta as he performed the aarti. The pictures of his late parents can also be seen placed next to the Gods.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Diwali is a festival of sharing happiness, spending time with loved ones and celebrating the small happiness of life. May this lovely festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity to every home. Hearty greetings of Diwali to all of you and your family from me and my family”.

Akshay and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav was also seen in the video enjoying Diwali festivities.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in ‘Haiwaan’, in which he shared the screen with actor Saif Ali Khan. The film marked their reunion. The two last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster but received good response for its music.

‘Haiwaan’ was produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

In fact, Akshay and Saif even promoted the film on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which led to the viral moment of Saif getting elated after winning a 2 year supply of a ghee brand. Interestingly, the same brand also makes an appearance in the Diwali video shared by Akshay.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Anees Bazmee. He also has 'Golmaal 5' in the pipeline.

--IANS

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