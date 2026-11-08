November 08, 2026 7:56 PM हिंदी

Strong message of peace and prosperity: Bastar residents hail PM Modi's Diwali celebration with jawans

Strong message of peace and prosperity: Bastar residents hail PM Modi's Diwali celebration with jawans

Raipur, Nov 8 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the security personnel in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, this was welcomed by many local residents, security personnel and former Maoists who gave up weapons for better future.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma described PM Modi's visit to the region, as a symbol of success against Naxalism while locals said that the Maoist activities have not only ceased but the region was now moving on path of peace and development.

The Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, speaking to the media, said that the region has become free from Naxalism.

"No Maoist cadre remains active. There was a time when a 'Jantana Sarkar' (parallel government) operated here, which refused to accept Constitution and defy every regulation. Today, the Constitution is upheld in every corner of the region, once infamous for red terror. The Maoist cadre has been eliminated, it has been made possible by the security forces," he said

The Deputy CM added that the Prime Minister's visit to the region and celebration of Diwali with the security personnel will send a message to the entire world that Bastar is now completely free from terror.

Former Maoist Sodhi Manjula, while speaking to IANS, shared that she surrendered in 2024, after spending 15 years with the insurgent group.

She also noted the secured employment and the benefits, she and others have received, under the rehabilitation program.

She mentioned that she has gained access to various facilities through Prime Minister Modi-led government's welfare schemes and has faced no difficulties since then.

A local Bastar resident also expressed joy over the Prime Minister opting to celebrate Diwali in the Bastar region.

"He (PM Modi) met with the soldiers, offered them sweets, and engaged in conversation with them. This gesture serves to boost the morale of the armed personnel," he said.

Notably, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with brave security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Sunday.

Addressing the security personnel, the Prime Minister said that this Diwali is special because the country has won decades-long battle against the Red terror.

He said that for the first time, every district in the country is free from Naxalism and crores of citizens have now overcome the fear of Left-Wing Extremism (LFW).

He credited millions of brave security personnel for their contribution in eradicating the red terror and also said that the eradication of Naxalism is not the ultimate goal, and the nation still has a long journey ahead.

--IANS

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