Akshay Kumar confesses 'Haiwaan' has surprised him in so many ways

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar confessed that Priyadarshan's "Haiwaan" has surprised him in so many ways.

As he reached the last schedule of his highly anticipated next, Akshay dropped a video of himself giving an intense gaze as he posed next to a car.

Donning black, he looked all handsome in a bearded avatar.

Sharing his experience of being part of "Haiwaan", Akshay penned on his official IG, "Last schedule of #Haiwaan…what a journey it’s been. This character has pushed, shaped, and surprised me in so many ways. (sic)".

Praising his director Priyadarshan and co-star, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay added, "Forever grateful to Priyan Sir, your sets feel like home.

And Saif, thank you for the laughter, ease, and all those effortless moments on screen."

As "Haiwaan" went on the floor back in August this year, Akshay took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video of him and Saif casually talking with director Priyadarshan.

He wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”.

The film marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on-screen after 17 long years.

These two have previously worked together in films such as "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" (1994), "Yeh Dillagi" (1994), which also starred Kajol, "Aarzoo" (1999), and "Tashan" (2008).

In addition to "Haiwaan", Akshay is working with Priyadarshan in the forthcoming horror comedy, "Bhoot Bangla".

Backed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's banner, Cape of Good Films, the screenplay of the drama has been written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan.

With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the movie also has Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/