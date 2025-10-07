October 07, 2025 1:48 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar asks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis if he should do ‘Haiwaan’

Akshay Kumar asks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis if he should do ‘Haiwaan’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood’s “Khiladi” star Akshay Kumar sought the opinion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about taking on a negative role in his upcoming film Haiwaan.

“I am doing a film where I play a negative character. I was wondering whether I should do it or not. The film is called Haiwaan, but in the end, I lose. The ‘Haiwaan’ loses,” Akshay said at the silver jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES 2025 event to the political leader.

To this, Fadnavis replied by saying: “Yes, you should definitely do it. A versatile actor like you should explore all kinds of roles.”

Fadnavis stressed that, for an actor, true accomplishment means branching out into different roles.

He added: “Ultimately, what is an accomplishment? Even in films where the villain loses, the character often leaves a bigger impact than the hero. That is creativity. But do continue doing more films as a hero as well.”

Explaining why he took a negative character, Akshay said: “I felt like doing a negative role hence I am doing it. Mostly I play the hero in the film.”

Talking about “Haiwaan”, the film reunites Akshay with actor Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film serves as a remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by the same filmmaker and starred Mohanlal. The cast of the upcoming film also includes Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar, with Rohan Shankar as the screenwriter.

Meanwhile, will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s horror comedy ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025.

The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay and Paresh Rawal, back. Aside from Akshay and Paresh, the project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

India’s Ajaya Babu Valluri finishes 16th at World Weightlifting Championships

India’s Ajaya Babu Valluri finishes 16th at World Weightlifting Championships

FM Sitharaman unveils foreign currency settlement system in GIFT City

Global Fintech Fest: FM Sitharaman unveils foreign currency settlement system in GIFT City

Will win with huge majority: BJP, JD(U) welcome IANS-Matrize survey projecting commanding lead for NDA

Will win with huge majority: BJP, JD(U) welcome IANS-Matrize poll survey

Shamita Shetty shares pictures from her sacred trip with Shilpa Shetty

Shamita Shetty shares pictures from her religious trip with Shilpa Shetty

Pakistan: Jaffar Express attacked again, seven injured

Pakistan: Jaffar Express attacked again, seven injured

BB 19: Ashnoor Kaur's parents react to Salman Khan calling out their daughter on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

BB 19: Ashnoor Kaur's parents react to Salman Khan calling out their daughter on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Power Minister Manohar Lal to represent India at G20 energy meeting in South Africa

Power Minister Manohar Lal to represent India at G20 energy meeting in South Africa

Shahana Goswami reveals why she can’t wait for ‘Santosh’ to premiere across India

Hina Khan calls herself a crazy perfume lover, says she hates smelling ‘average’

Hina Khan calls herself a crazy perfume lover, says she hates smelling ‘average’

Women’s WC: Devine gets emotional as teammates gift her special memento for 300-match milestone

Women’s WC: Sophie Devine gets emotional as teammates gift her special memento for 300-match milestone