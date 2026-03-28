March 28, 2026 3:09 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav recreate iconic ‘Paani’ scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav recreate iconic ‘Paani’ scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) A recent episode of the quiz-based reality show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, turned into a nostalgic ride for fans, when the superstar along with actor Rajpal Yadav recreated an iconic scene from the blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The special ‘Bhooth Bangla’ episode featured Ektaa Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav, setting the stage for a memorable throwback moment.

During the episode, an enthusiastic fan from the audience recalled the iconic scenes shared by Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav, specifically highlighting the unforgettable ‘paani scene’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Acknowledging the fan-favourite moment, both Akshay and Rajpal smiled.

Seizing the opportunity, Ektaa Kapoor requested the duo to recreate the scene on the show.

Without much ado, Akshay and Rajpal obliged, further bringing back the charm and humour of the original moment.

Akshay and Rajpal recreated the iconic moment with the latter jumping each time Akshay said the word Paani.

For the reference of the iconic scenes in the movie, Rajpal Yadav as Chhote Pandit approaches Akshay Kumar, mistakenly believing him to be a knowledgeable astrologer, and confides that his life has been going through turmoil.

Playing along, Akshay mischievously advises him to stay extremely cautious and avoid any contact with water.

Taking the warning seriously, Chhote Pandit thanks him and walks away, only for Akshay to further continue teasing him by suddenly shouting “paani!” from behind.

Each time Chote Pandit hears the word, he panics and jumps frantically to dodge imaginary water.

The scene went on to become one of the most iconic scenes of Bollywood.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the movie released in 2007 starred Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Ahuja, and Paresh Rawal.

Reflecting on his experience on the show, Rajpal Yadav shared, “For me, the joy of being part of a show like Wheel of Fortune comes from simply living in the moment. I like experiences where you don’t overthink and just go with the flow."

"I had a wonderful time interacting with everyone on set and embracing the excitement of the game. Akshay Kumar’s energy adds a special charm that makes the whole environment feel very warm and welcoming."

–IANS

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