Akash Madhwal, Lakshya Raichandani to lead Mussoorie Thunder in inaugural Dehradun T20 League

Dehradun, Aug 20 (IANS) IPL star Akash Madhwal and India U-19 vice-captain Lakshya Raichandani will lead Mussoorie Thunder in the inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026 as the league unveiled its player pre-signings.

The inaugural edition will be played from September 2 to September 9, 2026, at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, as six franchises battle for supremacy while providing a platform for the next generation of Uttarakhand cricketers to make their mark.

Player pre-signings are bringing together an exciting mix of IPL stars, India U-19 talent, Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy performers, Board Trophy players and emerging cricketers from Uttarakhand across its six franchises.

Madhwal, who has represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL, brings valuable experience from the highest level of T20 cricket, while Raichandani adds the promise and leadership of India’s youth cricket setup.

The duo will be joined by Neeraj Rathore and Aryan Garg, both of whom have featured in the Ranji Trophy for Uttarakhand, and Board Trophy performer Poorvansh Dhruv.

The pre-signing list also highlights the depth of talent across the other five franchises.

Rishikesh Dragons have secured IPL player Yuvraj Chaudhary, alongside Ranji Trophy performers Saurabh Rawat, Ravinder Negi and Aarav Mahajan, and Board Trophy player Aviral Mishra.

Vikasnagar Dhamaka will feature Duleep Trophy player Kunal Chandela, along with Ranji Trophy performer Shashwat Dangwal, Board Trophy players Vishal Kashyap and Rohit Danu, and uncapped cricketer Vinay Aswal.

Herbertpur Knight Riders have added IPL experience in the form of Jagadeesha Suchith, with Devendra Bora, Ashar Khan, Sangam Bajpai and Ayush Deshwal completing their pre-signed core.

Selakui Strikers have assembled a group featuring Ranji Trophy players Nishchal Dega, Vijay Sharma, Aryan Sharma and Piyush Joshi, along with uncapped player Siddharth Gupta.

Meanwhile, Doiwala Kings will be led by Ranji Trophy performer Avneesh Sudha, alongside Board Trophy player Aashman Gulati and emerging talents Divyanshu Yadav, TNR Mohit and Sarang Rawat.

Speaking about the league, Mahim Verma, former Vice President, BCCI and former Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said, “The Dehradun T20 League is a progressive and commendable initiative for the development of cricket in Uttarakhand. A league of this nature will provide young and emerging cricketers with valuable exposure to competitive T20 cricket, while giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent alongside experienced players. I am confident that the Dehradun T20 League will play an important role in strengthening the cricketing ecosystem of Uttarakhand and creating a pathway for the next generation of talented cricketers.”

Navneet Mishra, CEO, Dehradun T20 League 2026, said the player pre-signings reflect the league’s vision of creating a credible platform for both established and emerging cricketers.

“The pre-signings reflect our vision of building a competitive and credible T20 platform that brings together established performers and the next generation of Uttarakhand cricket. The presence of IPL stars, India U-19 talent, Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy players gives the league tremendous quality and excitement. With Akash Madhwal and Lakshya Raichandani joining Mussoorie Thunder, we expect the energy around the league to reach another level. Our message to cricket fans is simple — this is just the beginning. Dehradun is ready for a new cricketing spectacle.”

--IANS

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