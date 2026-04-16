Akasa Air to launch new Gwalior–Delhi–Bengaluru flights: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Union Communications and Development of Northeastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Thursday that regular flight services of Akasa Air connecting Gwalior with Delhi and Bengaluru will soon commence from the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in the Madhya Pradesh city.

In a post on X, Scindia said that the new Akasa Air services, namely Gwalior–Delhi–Bengaluru and Bengaluru–Delhi–Gwalior, will further strengthen the connectivity of the Gwalior-Chambal region, offering passengers faster and more reliable access to major cities.

He said the services will also provide fresh momentum to opportunities in trade, industry, education and employment.

“Our resolve to connect the region to national‑level air facilities through a modern airport is now taking concrete shape. I am fully confident that this initiative will play a pivotal role in propelling Gwalior’s overall development to new heights," he said.

Following Air India and IndiGo, Akasa Air had last month announced a fuel surcharge on its flights, following a rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices amid evolving geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the airline said the surcharge will range from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 across its domestic and international routes.

The surcharge will apply to all bookings made from 12.01 a.m. on March 15, 2026, while tickets booked before that time will not be affected.

--IANS

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