April 20, 2026 2:20 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is celebrating the 23rd birthday of his elder daughter, Nysa Devgan. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 pictures from her childhood. The first picture is of Nysa having a hearty laugh as the moment is captured in the lens.

The 2nd picture features Ajay’s wife Kajol with their daughter. The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you and that’s the version of you that always stays with me…. May you forever smile with this much happiness. Happy birthday my lil girl @nysadevgan (sic)”.

Ajay and Kajol fell in love while filming their movie ‘Hulchul’ and strengthened their bond through their work journey on ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’. After dating for a few years, Kajol and Ajay got married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.

Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema with a solid track record at the box-office. He made his debut with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, and established himself as a leading actor in Hindi cinema through the 1990s and 2000s. He is known for his restrained acting style, he built a career spanning action, drama, and comedy. His notable films include ‘Jigar’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise.

He has also directed and produced films under his banner. He delivered one of the most critical and finest performances in ‘Zakhm’. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and saw the actor playing a man dealing with personal and communal conflict, the role earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

--IANS

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