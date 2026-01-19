Kajol shares first teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming ‘AI spectacle’ titled Bal Tanhaji

Mumbai Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol has taken to her social media account to share the AI spectacle of husband and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Bal Tanhaji.

The actor shared the teaser of the movie on her social media account, and wrote, “Legends aren’t born in glory. They’re forged in silence.The untold years that shaped a warrior.BAL TANHAJI an A.I spectacle Coming Soon@ajaydevgn @danishdevgn @lensvaultstudios.”

The AI spectacle titled Bal Tanhaji revolves around the real life story of warrior Tanhaji Malusare's childhood and all that shaped him into being a fierce and loyal soldier of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Earlier, on the 6th year anniversary of the historical epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay had shared an illustrated artwork showcasing some powerful scenes from the film.

Ajay, had written in Marathi language on his social media that translated into, “The fort is won but the lion is dead”

but the story isn’t over yet…#6YearsOfTanhaji."

The artwork shared by Ajay showcased him as the fearless Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, standing tall amid a raging battlefield.

In another artwork still, he could be seen clad in the quintessential Maratha traditional attire with a turban and sword in hand. Another one showcases Kajol in the role of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife.

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the movie was directed by Om Raut, and was released on January 10, 2020.

The film that was produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Ajay Devgn’s FFilms, went on to become a massive box-office success.

Tanhaji also starred Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, while Kajol played Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

