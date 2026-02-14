Ajay Devgn proposes to Kajol with a beautiful video, asks “will you be my valentine”

Mumbai Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn marked Valentine’s Day in an adorable way by sharing a special reel dedicated to his wife, actress Kajol.

In the video montage, the actor was seen revisiting his on-screen journey with Kajol. Sharing a montage, Ajay wrote, “Will you be my Valentine? @kajol”.

He captioned the video as “His valentine in every era.”

The video brought together clips from all the movies the two have worked on as co-stars over the years. The montage includes glimpses from including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The video montage traced their collaborations from the mid-1990s through later projects.

For the uninitiated, Ajay and Kajol fell in love while filming their movie Hulchul and strengthened their bond through their work journey on Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

After dating for a few years, Kajol and Ajay got married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple is blessed has two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen hosting the talk show Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle alongside actress Twinkle Khanna. She will next be seen in an upcoming project with Rishab Shetty, with further details awaited. Kajol is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja.

Ajay, meanwhile is all geared up for his upcoming movie Drishyam 3.

