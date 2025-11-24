November 24, 2025 4:52 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn pays emotional tribute to late Dharmendra: Lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema

Mumbai Nov 24 (IANS) The entire nation, and especially the Bollywood fraternity, is in a state of shock post the demise of superstar Dharmendra on November 24.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn took to his social media account in expressing his grief over the news. He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Dharam ji. His warmth, generosity and presence inspired generations of artists. The industry has lost a legend… and we’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. Om Shanti,” followed by a folding hands emoticon.

Some time ago, Ajay Devgn’s wife and Bollywood star Kajol too had penned an emotional note bidding farewell to the superstar. Sharing an adorable picture of her son Yug seated on the lap of Dharmendra, Kajol took to her social media account and wrote, “The OG of the Good Man is gone, and the world is poorer for it… somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always. RIP Dharamji …with love always.”

For the uninitiated, Kajol had worked with Dharmendra in the 1998 superhit movie Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, where he essayed the role of her onscreen uncle and guardian. The film also starred Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Kajol and Dharmendra had also shared screen space in films such as the 1995 film “Taaqat”.

The entire Bollywood fraternity has been mourning the demise of the superstar. From filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra to Kapil Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Farhan Akhtar and many more, they have taken to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to the superstar.

Dhamrdendra would have turned 90 on the 8th of December this year.

--IANS

rd/

