Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s daughter Nysa joins Orry for a fun take on Haryanvi song ‘Splendor’

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities’ best friend Orry and superstar Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa were seen giving a sun spin to the viral Haryanvi track ‘Splendor’ by Vicky Tarori and Swara Verma.

Orry took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring him and Nysa bringing their own twist to the number.

The clip had a text overlay which read: “Me convincing my friends to go out”.

The lyrics “Chal coffee piyenge, mhane chaa pasand hai, Gaama mein light koni aandi, ke chham pasand hai, Bistare makhmal ke nahin mil rahe, ki jagah teri baahn pasand hai, Chal Chandigarh ghuma liya hoon, Chandigarh mein to bahut rehli, Mhane tera gaon pasand hai” played in the background as the camera alternatively panned on Orry and Nysa.

However, it was Nysa who ended up stealing the spotlight. While Orry enthusiastically performed to the lyrics, she sat beside him with an unbothered, almost expressionless look, making the contrast unintentionally hilarious.

For the caption, Orry wrote: “lett my horryanvi accent out (sic).”

Taking to the comment section, actress Bhumi Satish Pednekkar too flaunted her Haryanvi skills: “Am dedddd!!!! Oo chorre, yo ke kar reha hai tu.”

Kajol and Ajay fell in love while shooting for their film “Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. She gave birth to her daughter Nysa in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, she gave birth to a son, Yug.

Kajol will next be seen in “Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut. It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.

The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, having last appeared together in Minsara Kanavu in 1997. It also marks Prabhu Deva's return to acting after focusing on directorial ventures.

Meanwhile, Ajay currently awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Dhamaal 4'. The film is now pushed to hit the screens on July 3. This is the second time that the release of the drama has been pushed.

Initially, "Dhamaal 4" was slated to reach the theatres on March 19. However, in order to avoid a box-office clash with two much-hyped dramas Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and Yash's "Toxic", the makers chose June 12 as the new release date.

Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Joining in on the fun, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also be a part of the cast this time.

The first instalment in the franchise, “Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. The project stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra in key roles.

In 2011, came the sequel "Double Dhamaal", followed by the third reboot titled "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

--IANS

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