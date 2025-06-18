Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti bid an emotional farewell to ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) After winning hearts for nearly four years, “Bhagya Lakshmi” is set to bid adieu to its viewers.

Lead actors Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, who brought the beloved characters of Lakshmi and Rishi to life, have shared heartfelt messages as they prepare to part ways with the show. Reflecting on their emotional journey, the duo expressed deep gratitude for the love, growth, and memories they've experienced on and off screen.

Reflecting on her journey, Aishwarya Khare shared, “I lived Lakshmi's life every single day for the past four years—her joys, her heartbreak, her unwavering belief in doing the right thing. She wasn't just a character; she became a part of my personality. Walking away from her is like letting go of a part of myself. From the very first day, the audience showered us with love and embraced Lakshmi’s journey.”

“I’m forever grateful for that. This show gave me more than a platform; it gave me friendships, family, and countless memories. From our director to the spot dada, every single person put their heart into making Bhagya Lakshmi what it is today. Rohit has been an amazing co-star, and so have Smita Ma’am, Aman, Munira, Parul Ma’am, Megha; each one brought something beautiful to the table. This journey has been life-changing, and I walk away with nothing but gratitude.”

Rohit Suchanti mentioned that Rishi Oberoi will always be one of the most special characters of his career. “This show gave me recognition and a deep connection with our viewers, which I will always cherish. It was more than just a show —it was about emotionally investing in a story that resonated with people. The end of a show is never easy, especially one that feels like home. But I’m so proud of what we’ve created—together, as a team. The bonds we’ve built here, both on and off screen, are for a lifetime. Bhagya Lakshmi gave me memories, mentors, laughter, and growth, and I carry it all with me into my next chapter.”

With over 1,350 episodes to its credit, Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi is preparing to go off-air soon. As the series approaches its finale, audience are eagerly hoping for a satisfying conclusion—one where Lakshmi (played by Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (portrayed by Rohit Suchanti) finally rise above the many challenges that have repeatedly put their relationship to the test.

--IANS

ps/