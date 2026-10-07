Airtel to hike postpaid plan prices by up to 10 pc with new plans

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Leading telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched new postpaid plans for customers with increasing tariffs by around 3-10 per cent, effective from Thursday.

Moreover, it added a free international roaming benefit to the plans.

However, the complimentary International Roaming pack offers 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS, all valid for 5 days, the telecom said in an exchange filing.

The revised plans range from Rs 499 a month for an individual connection to Rs 1,799 for a family plan covering up to five SIMs.

Moreover, customers will get one free international roaming trip per SIM each year under the new plans along with unlimited data and calling.

Amit Tripathi, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said that postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in-class experience in the Indian market.

"We have the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and frauds protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value – through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them. We are determined to constantly raising the game for customers and give them more and more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid," according to Tripathi.

The company has increased the price of Rs 449 to Rs 499 for the individual plan. Rs 749 family plan -- which was Rs 699 earlier -- will offer two SIMs.

Apart from that, the Rs 999 plan will be available at a cost of Rs 1,049 for three SIMs.

Similarly, for 4 SIMs the prices are Rs 1,249 and Rs 1,449.

For five SIMs, the company will charge Rs 1,799 for a a plan subscription that includes Netflix Standard.

Additionally, these plans also include Airtel's spam and fraud prevention features.

Apart from that, the company said that effective Thursday, these postpaid plans are available for all customers opting for Airtel Postpaid.

Meanwhile, existing Airtel customers, including old postpaid plans or on prepaid can easily upgrade to these plans.

--IANS

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