Airbus, Indamer Technics to set up South Asia's first radome repair facility in India

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Airbus on Saturday said it selected Indamer Technics to set up South Asia's first comprehensive radome repair facility in Maharashtra's Nagpur strengthening the aircraft manufacturer's regional aftermarket support and expanding India's aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

Under a service agreement, Airbus has designated Indamer Technics as an authorised facility for the repair, storage and exchange of radomes for its A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft families.

In addition, the facility will support Airbus customers in India and across South Asia and is expected to help reduce turnaround times for aircraft maintenance.

The agreement also marks a step towards developing a localised Airbus avionics repair network in South Asia, with the facility expected to support upcoming widebody aircraft inductions and single-aisle maintenance in the region.

Located at the nose of an aircraft, a radome is a structural enclosure that protects radar and antenna systems from environmental and aerodynamic stresses while allowing electromagnetic signals to pass through.

The Nagpur facility will undertake structural inspections and testing, paint stripping, repainting and curing, major and minor repairs, advanced non-destructive testing and certification for release to service, Airbus said.

It will also serve as a central hub for radomes and handle end-of-life units, including secure disposal when required.

"This agreement with Indamer Technics is a major milestone in our commitment to building a robust, localised aerospace ecosystem in India," said Jürgen Westermeier, president and managing director, Airbus in India and South Asia.

He said the facility would bring essential maintenance capabilities closer to customers, support the government's Make in India mission and strengthen self-reliance in India's aviation MRO sector.

"As the region prepares for unprecedented fleet expansion, this facility will ensure we can support our customers with significantly reduced turnaround times, keeping their aircraft flying efficiently," Westermeier said.

Meanwhile, Indamer Technics Director Prajay Patel noted that the selection by Airbus was an endorsement of the company's quality and engineering capabilities. He said the company was committed to meeting Airbus' certification standards and establishing India as a world-class aerospace MRO hub.

Indamer Technics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd, a 50:50 venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Prime Aero.

The Nagpur facility is expected to serve not only the Indian market but also customers across the wider South Asia region, positioning the city as a key aircraft MRO hub.

--IANS

ag/