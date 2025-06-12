June 12, 2025 5:55 PM हिंदी

Air India London-bound plane crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad; rescue operations underway

Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) A London-bound Air India flight (AI171) carrying over 130 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, coming down in the Meghaninagar area and triggering panic among residents. The flight was headed to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the situation and coordinate emergency response efforts.

According to early reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also onboard the flight and was seated in seat 2D. His condition remains unconfirmed at this time. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and heavy smoke billowing from the crash site, visible from as far as Vastrapur.

The impact of the crash led to the immediate lockdown of all roads surrounding the area to ensure the swift movement of rescue teams and emergency services.

Reacting to the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed deep sorrow on the social media platform X, stating, “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.”

He further assured that rescue operations are underway and that medical aid is being rushed to the crash site.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences, posting: “Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivor details and pray for the survival of all. The crash has shaken me at my core.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said he was pained and shocked to know about the Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport. "Praying for everyone’s safety," he said on X.

Several injured passengers have been shifted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. Firefighters and emergency response teams were quick to reach the scene, and efforts to contain the situation are ongoing.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the crash, and an investigation has been launched. People have been urged to avoid the area to allow the smooth functioning of rescue and relief operations.

More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

janvi/dpb

