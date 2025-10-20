October 20, 2025 11:20 PM हिंदी

Air Chief Marshal celebrates Diwali with troops in Ladakh

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) On the occasion of Diwali, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the strategically vital Ladakh sector to celebrate the festival with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army (IA) deployed in the region.

His visit underscored the armed forces’ unwavering commitment to national security, even amid festive celebrations. Interacting with troops stationed at high-altitude forward posts, Air Chief Marshal Singh praised their professionalism, resilience, and dedication in safeguarding India’s northern frontiers under some of the most challenging operational conditions.

“Your vigilance and readiness in these extreme terrains are a testament to the spirit of service and sacrifice that defines our armed forces,” he remarked during the visit.

The Ladakh sector, which includes sensitive zones along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), remains a focal point of India’s defence posture.

The Air Chief’s presence during Diwali was both symbolic and morale-boosting, reinforcing the message that the nation stands firmly behind its defenders, especially those posted in remote and inhospitable regions.

Air Chief Marshal Singh also extended festive greetings to all personnel and their families, acknowledging the sacrifices made by service members who celebrate festivals away from home.

His visit included interactions with air warriors and ground staff, where he reviewed operational preparedness and lauded the synergy between the IAF and IA in maintaining border security.

This Diwali visit follows a tradition of senior defence leaders spending festivals with troops on the frontlines, a gesture that strengthens the bond between command and personnel.

It also reflects the Indian Air Force’s growing emphasis on high-altitude operations and integrated defence strategies in the Himalayan theatre.

As diyas (earthen lamps) lit homes across the country, the glow of duty and patriotism shone brightly in Ladakh, where Air Chief Marshal Singh’s presence served as a reminder that for India’s armed forces, every festival is a moment of resolve, honour, and national pride.

