Aiming to get back into Australia squad across all formats: Liam Scott

Adelaide, Aug 21 (IANS) Having experienced the feeling of being in international cricket during Australia's white-ball tour of Bangladesh earlier this year, rising all-rounder Liam Scott said he believes he is good enough to play for the national team across all three formats in future and is eager to get into the set-up again.

Scott made his ODI debut in Dhaka, where he picked two wickets, after having a stellar 2025/26 domestic season, where he was named the Sheffield Shield player of the year with 496 runs and 23 wickets, while also amassing 310 runs in the Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers.

"I think now I've had that taste. I just want to get back there and try and play as much cricket as I can for Australia. For me (there's) little elements of keep getting better against spin, opportunities to score... trying to score 360 and a bit of power-hitting stuff as well.

"Those sort of things I've tried to add to my game a little bit. Just being in different conditions, I think hopefully when I get the opportunity or if I get the opportunity to go back and play in those conditions, I feel as though I'm well-equipped and can adapt a bit quicker than probably what I did when I was over there," Scott was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Friday.

Following a brief county cricket stint with Gloucestershire, Scott, who bats right-handed and bowls medium pace, said he has been making technical tweaks to refine his overall game. "Bowling-wise (it's) just little technical stuff that has allowed me to maybe pick up a little bit of pace. In saying that, I feel like what I've got is good enough, so if I get that opportunity again, I'm looking forward to making the most of it," he added.

With Australia entering a packed 12-month schedule comprising a minimum of 20 Tests alongside several white-ball series, Scott feels national selection opportunities can open up anytime for him.

"There's a few guys that are getting a tad older rather than getting younger, so there's probably going to be change and opportunities at some stage. There's a lot of Test cricket and in saying that, there's a lot of other cricket as well. One-day cricket (and) T20 cricket, so there's no doubt there'll be opportunities in some space."

"As a player and as cricketer, it's a pretty brutal game and you can't get too far ahead of yourself because as soon as you do that, something slips and you're back on the drawing board.

“Hopefully, I'm playing good at the right time, and I think timing is everything. If you're making runs and taking wickets when you need to, then you're obviously in the shop window, so hopefully that's me," he added.

Scott's immediate focus, for now, remains on helping South Australia defend their domestic first-class title when the season kicks off next month. "At the moment we've got a really really strong squad and I think we've seen the last couple of years we've been tested in terms of our depth.

"But with such a strong squad, any player that comes in can really help win games committing for the state and I think that's no different this year. We've added some more players which I think can play a crucial role in going back-to-back to-back, so everyone here has one goal, and that's to win trophies for South Australia," he concluded.

--IANS

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