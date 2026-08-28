AIFF introduces new 8-a-side format for Sub-Junior National Championships

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has introduced a new competition format for the upcoming Sub Junior Boys' and Girls' National Football Championships 2026-27, with the aim of youth development and aligning existing grassroots pathways with global standards.

Based on the FIFA U15 World Cup format guidelines, the revised structure intends to create a more dynamic and development-focused environment in an effort to enhance player growth, technical proficiency and intensity of competition at the youth level.

Under the new format, matches will be played 8 v 8, with two halves of 20 minutes each and a five-minute half-time break. The pitch will measure 68 metres by 50 metres, with a standard goal size of 7.32 metres by 2.44 metres. An offside line will be marked at 23 metres.

Unlimited rolling substitutions will also be permitted, allowing players to leave and re-enter the field multiple times. Substitutions may be made on the fly from the halfway line, while changes involving goalkeepers must be made during a stoppage in play.

The tournament schedule will feature consecutive match days, followed by a mandatory one-day rest period before the knockout stage begins.

For squad selection, the participating teams may register up to 50 players in the AIFF Competition Management System (CMS). From this pool, teams must submit a final list of a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 16 players at least five days prior to the first match of their respective group.

Earlier AIFF announced that the India U17 women’s team will continue their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers with two friendly matches against Philippines in Goa on September 26 and 29, 2026.

The venue for both matches will be confirmed at a later date. It will mark only the second meeting between India and Philippines at this age level. The Southeast Asians won 2-0 in the AFC U16 Women's Championship 2017 Qualifiers.

--IANS

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