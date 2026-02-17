February 17, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

AICWA condemns repeated safety violations on sets of Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned the repeated and alarming safety violations reported on the shooting set of the upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar 2’.

The film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. It has come under scanner of the authorities for regular violation of safety protocols during the filming. In fact, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also sought blacklisting Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios.

In a letter, AICWA has addressed its concerns, and has slammed the production unit of the upcoming film.

They wrote, “The life, safety, and dignity of film industry workers, technicians, and labourers cannot be compromised under any circumstances. For several years, AICWA has consistently raised serious concerns that many production houses continue to ignore mandatory safety norms, legal regulations, and basic human protection on shooting sets. Due to such gross negligence, every year several workers lose their lives, while many others suffer severe injuries caused by fires, electric shocks, and collapsing or unsafe sets. Tragic incidents at Goregaon Filmcity and other studios, where workers lost their lives due to fire and unsafe working conditions, remain painful reminders of the ongoing danger faced by film workers”.

AICWA has repeatedly submitted written complaints to the Honourable Chief Minister of the State and the Honourable Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding strict enforcement of safety regulations and strong legal action against production houses violating the law.

They further mentioned, “AICWA firmly supports the action taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against B62 Studios. Such strict measures are necessary because no production house is above the law. When safety norms are ignored, thousands of workers are put in danger. In Mumbai alone, hundreds of shootings take place daily, and a majority of production houses fail to properly follow mandatory legal and safety requirements”.

“AICWA will continue to stand firmly with film industry workers and will not remain silent until strict safety enforcement becomes mandatory across the entire film industry”, they added.

--IANS

aa/

