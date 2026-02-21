AI will enhance efficiency, not replace humans: Karan Adani

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Artificial intelligence will not replace human beings entirely but will act as an efficiency enhancer, enabling fewer people to deliver higher output, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee (70th) Foundation Day and 20th National Management Day event organised by the All India Management Association in the national capital, Karan Adani said AI should be seen as a powerful tool that improves productivity and helps organisations scale faster.

However, he acknowledged that large-scale adoption of technology may lead to temporary job displacement before reskilling systems fully evolve.

“Big organisations have a responsibility to retrain and upskill employees as part of structured change management,” he mentioned.

Reflecting on his early life, Karan Adani said he spent three important years at a missionary school where he learned discipline, independence and the value of interacting with children from diverse backgrounds.

He also spoke about his passion for Formula 1, which he was introduced to by friends in Singapore.

He said he admired how every millisecond counts in the sport, especially during the era when Michael Schumacher was dominating. He added with a smile that his father considers it an expensive passion.

Speaking about the possibility of Formula 1 returning to India, Karan Adani said hosting global sporting events gives international exposure.

“However, currently such exposure benefits only a limited number of people, which is why many Indians travel to places like Doha, Saudi Arabia and Singapore to attend races,” he noted.

“India has strong potential to host F1 again and, if it happens, it should showcase Indian heritage to the world,” Karan Adani explained.

Talking about his professional journey, Karan Adani recalled that after finishing college, he told his father he was interested in the ports business.

The same night, he was sent to Mundra Port. He said his first year was spent working on the ground without an office or desk.

He visited different operational areas, understood problems firsthand and described it as a deeply learning and down-to-earth experience.

