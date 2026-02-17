February 17, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

AI wave will reshape nearly every knowledge job: Automation Anywhere’s Mihir Shukla

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Artificial intelligence is set to redefine what work means across almost every role, especially for knowledge workers, and the shift is happening much faster than the industrial age, Mihir Shukla, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of US-based Automation Anywhere said on Tuesday.

In an interview with IANS, Shukla said AI will reshape what work means across nearly every function, particularly for knowledge workers.

“Unlike the industrial age that evolved over decades, the AI transformation is happening simultaneously across countries and industries,” he said.

Calling the ongoing AI wave a ‘seismic change’, Shukla said that AI is comparable to the Industrial Age, which redefined the very nature of work.

“Many companies are already seeing real benefits from adopting AI-driven automation,” he told IANS.

“Enterprises using Automation Anywhere’s agentic process automation platform and predefined agentic solutions are witnessing immediate gains in efficiency and decision-making,” he added.

On India, Shukla said the company’s operations have grown significantly over the past two years.

He revealed that the firm’s business in India has quadrupled during this period, supported by expanded AI talent hiring and large-scale deployments.

He added that the company strongly backs the “Made in India, Made for the World” vision by executing projects locally and then scaling innovations to global markets.

However, Shukla cautioned that several AI pilots are failing because companies rush into adoption without proper orchestration and governance.

“Organisations often focus too much on the technology itself instead of the outcomes they want to achieve. Successful enterprises prioritise strong governance frameworks and integrate AI carefully into their existing workflows,” Shukla told IANS.

Sharing examples, he said one large bank has automated more than 200 processes using AI.

In one case, every employee has access to a chatbot that checks whether a particular action complies with RBI regulations.

“This helps employees take faster decisions while reducing risks and improving efficiency,” he explained.

Talking about the company’s offerings, Shukla said Automation Anywhere provides an agentic process automation platform that enables end-to-end automation of business-critical processes.

The company also offers ready-to-deploy agentic solutions for sectors such as IT service management, finance, healthcare and banking.

--IANS

pk

