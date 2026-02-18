February 18, 2026 9:02 PM हिंदी

AI summit marks transformational moment in India’s tech journey: Nikhil Pahwa

AI summit marks transformational moment in India’s tech journey: Nikhil Pahwa

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Digital rights activist and tech policy commentator Nikhil Pahwa on Wednesday described the ongoing India AI Summit as a "transformational moment", saying the event could significantly accelerate artificial intelligence adoption across governance, industry and academia in the country.

In a series of posts on X, the founder of MediaNama said that even if such large summits face organisational or agenda-related shortcomings, the scale of government attention ensures AI becomes a priority across ministries and states.

"A summit like this ends up making AI a priority focus for ministries and state governments," he wrote, adding that it encourages the diffusion of AI-driven thinking across industries, students and policymakers, ultimately speeding up adoption in governance.

Pahwa drew parallels with the impact of the Digital India initiative, noting that strong policy focus previously accelerated digitisation and the uptake of digital technologies nationwide. He argued that the summit’s long-term impact on adoption may matter more than immediate outcomes or global positioning.

Thanking the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the event at "India scale", Pahwa said participation of nearly 2.5 lakh attendees, especially students, signals the beginning of a broader mindset shift.

"This is a transformational moment. 250,000 people attending, especially students, is the beginning of a mindset change," he noted.

While acknowledging that India currently lags behind the United States and China in core AI capabilities, he stressed that success in the AI race depends on multiple factors, including hardware access, training data, model architecture and real-world usage diffusion.

He also observed that global AI platforms are rapidly expanding their presence, citing tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot becoming integrated across major technology ecosystems, thereby building strong user habits. According to him, the adoption of international models in India currently far exceeds that of domestic alternatives.

However, Pahwa highlighted sector-specific deployment, including education, healthcare, defence, governance, commerce, manufacturing and pharmaceutical research as an area where India still has a significant opportunity to lead.

He advocated the adoption of open-source technologies and the development of indigenous small language models tailored to local needs.

Calling the present phase comparable to the early days of Digital India, Pahwa expressed optimism about India’s AI future, saying the convergence of policy attention, public participation and technological progress could reshape the country’s digital landscape in the years ahead.

--IANS

sn/vd

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh: PM JANMAN scheme brings transformative change in lives of tribal women in Jagima 

Chhattisgarh: PM JANMAN scheme brings transformative change in lives of tribal women in Jagima 

AAP sarpanch shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran; second killing in two months

AAP sarpanch shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran; second killing in two months

‘It was a complete performance for us,’ says Salman Ali Agha after Pakistan’s dominant win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘It was a complete performance for us,’ says Agha after Pakistan’s dominant win over Namibia

cricket, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Gerhard Erasmus

T20 WC: Gerhard Erasmus reflects on team’s improvement and future as Namibia conclude campaign

India AI Impact Summit 2026 boosts international partnerships in AI and innovation: Global experts

India AI Impact Summit 2026 boosts international partnerships in AI and innovation: Global experts

Utpal Parrikar launches 'Ami Panjekar' citizens' panel for Panaji civic polls

Utpal Parrikar launches 'Ami Panjekar' citizens' panel for Panaji civic polls

Super Eights teams secure direct qualification for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028, scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Super Eights teams secure direct qualification for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028

Chennaiyin FC eye positive start in opener against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC eye positive start in opener against Mumbai City FC

'Pakistan’s economic woes likely to mount as geopolitical risks rise'

'Pakistan’s economic woes likely to mount as geopolitical risks rise'

Tamil Nadu native enters Washington DC Mayor race

Tamil Nadu native enters Washington DC Mayor race