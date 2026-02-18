AI Summit: India sets Guinness World record with over 2.5 lakh AI responsibility pledges

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday announced that India has achieved the Guinness World Records title for the “Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours”.

India achieved the Guinness title after collecting 2,50,946 valid pledges during the 24‑hour period (February 16–17, 2026), according to an official statement.

The nationwide ‘AI Responsibility Pledge’ campaign, launched under the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with Intel India on February 16, invited citizens to commit to "the ethical, inclusive, and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence through the dedicated portal, aipledge.indiaai.gov.in.", the statement from IT Ministry said.

The announcement was made during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in the presence of Guinness World Records Adjudicator, who officially verified the achievement.

The initiative encouraged participants to reflect on key principles such as data privacy, accountability, transparency, and combating misinformation through scenario-based questions. Participants who completed the pledge received a digital badge and access to AI learning pathways.

“This is the direction in which the nation must move — towards a future where AI is embraced with responsibility,” Vaishnaw said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of engaging youth in the responsible and ethical use of AI.

Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired the authorities to take this pledge "to use AI as a tool for the good of society — as a technology that improves our lives — and to ensure it is used responsibly."

The record-setting participation — far exceeding the initial target of 5,000 pledges — reflects strong public engagement and growing awareness around responsible AI adoption, the minister said.

The ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ brings together the heads of state and government, ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth.

