'AI Summit attendance shows India's growing leadership in sector'

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The attendance of key stakeholders at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which began here on Monday, shows India's growing leadership in the sector, an expert said.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, which began here on Monday, has generated considerable excitement both in India and abroad.

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati described the summit as a proud moment for India.

"The presence of global leaders, industry captains, startups, young innovators, and researchers demonstrates India’s growing leadership in the AI space," he said

Vempati remarked that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a strong voice of the Global South.

He said the era when a handful of countries could dominate technological advancements while others lagged is fading.

"The world is closely watching the outcomes of this summit," Vempati told IANS.

Drawing a parallel with India’s earlier rise as a major global hub for internet services, he said the country is now moving toward becoming a global AI provider.

He pointed out that just as India embraced vaccines swiftly during the Covid-19 pandemic when many countries were hesitant, it is now viewing AI as an opportunity rather than a threat.

He highlighted India’s strengths, including its status as the world’s largest democracy, a large English-speaking population, widespread mobile and internet penetration, and a strong digital services ecosystem.

He also referred to a Stanford University report noting the rapid growth of AI adoption in India.

Vempati stressed that India must now focus on building its own AI models and applications instead of merely being a consumer of foreign platforms.

"The AI Impact Summit would serve as a major platform for Indian startups, young talent and investors, helping the country accelerate its journey toward becoming a leading force in the global AI landscape," he added.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the summit here, Takumi Miyakawa, Deputy Director at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said that Japan’s new government is also taking AI very seriously.

"The Japanese Prime Minister has highlighted the strategic importance of AI and that the government is actively supporting domestic companies in developing AI models," he noted.

Miyakawa expressed hope that India and Japan would deepen their collaboration in the AI domain, with discussions already underway to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

