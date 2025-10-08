AI reimagination of 'Mahabharat' to premiere on WAVES OTT on October 25

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The Indian epic of ‘Mahabharat’ is being reimagined in an AI-generated, and is set to take over the screens this month. Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism.

The series will have its exclusive digital premiere on WAVES OTT on October 25, 2025, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday starting November 2, 2025. The series will be simultaneously available for digital audiences across India and worldwide via WAVES OTT.

Talking about the same, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati said in a statement, “Prasar Bharati has always brought stories of national and cultural significance to every Indian home. The re-telecast of the original Mahabharat during the lockdown reminded us how deeply these narratives bind families and generations together. Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India’s greatest epics anew honouring tradition while embracing cutting edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting”.

The project embodies the spirit of Make in India and Digital India, showcasing how heritage and innovation can move forward together with Collective Media Network and India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati joining the forces.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharata on television every Sunday, it was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today’s generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us but told through the possibilities of today’s technology. This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking”.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati’s official OTT platform, brings together India’s rich tapestry of culture, news, and entertainment on one digital destination.

--IANS

aa/