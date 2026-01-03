Ahmedabad Polo Tournament kicks off with grand opening ceremony

Ahmedabad, Jan 3 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Polo Tournament kicked off spectacularly on Friday with a grand opening event, launching three days of competitive polo matches and engaging spectator activities. Organised by the Gujarat Polo Club and supported by the Adani Group, this three-day event is the largest polo festival ever held in Gujarat in terms of size and grandeur.

The opening ceremony at the Gujarat Polo Club Ground in Shela featured an energetic dance performance by a large troupe, followed by appearances from the renowned acrobatic dance group V Unbeatable. The tournament trophy was officially unveiled by actor and former miss world Manushi Chhillar, alongside the team owners, marking the official beginning of the competition.

The opening evening's scale and production were unmatched for polo in Ahmedabad, attracting a large crowd and a lively response from spectators.

On the opening day, the Jindal Panthers played against Mayfair Polo in the first match. This was followed by NAV Unicorns competing with Pune Warriors, and KP Kings clashing with Adani Archers in the third encounter. Equestrian sports demonstrations took place between matches, enhancing the traditional sporting atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Arpan Gupta, promoter of Gujarat Polo Club, said, “This tournament is about bringing polo to Gujarat in a way it has never been experienced before. The response to the opening day has been extremely encouraging and reinforces our belief that Ahmedabad is ready to embrace polo as a major sporting and cultural event.”

Over 30 polo players are participating in the tournament, with at least 25 having competed internationally. The high level of play on opening day created a competitive atmosphere throughout the event.

The event offers more than just matches; it features a whole spectator experience with heritage installations, horse exhibitions, family zones, and live entertainment throughout the venue. Musical acts will perform for the next two days, culminating in a closing ceremony with synchronised fireworks, laser shows, and an awards presentation.

The Ahmedabad Polo Tournament seeks to revive the “king of games” in Gujarat and create a prominent annual sporting event that connects heritage, culture, and sport.

