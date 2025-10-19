Ahmedabad builder accused of multi-crore real estate scam; FIR filed by businessman Rakesh Lahoti

Ahmedabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Ahmedabad-based businessman Rakesh Lahoti has filed a formal FIR ‘exposing a multi-crore property scam’ allegedly by builder Kamlesh Gondalia, his family members, and associated firms.

The complaint, lodged at the DCP Crime Office in Gaikwad Haveli, alleged ‘activities involving forged documents, repeated property sales, financial misrepresentation, and criminal breach of trust’.

According to the FIR, between 2019 and 2025, Rakesh Lahoti, through his companies Clearsky Tradelink LLP and Rakesh Investment Co., entered into legally executed Agreements to Sale with Kamlesh Gondalia and his family for the purchase of high-value properties across Ahmedabad and Kheda districts. These included six flats in Takshashila Elegna (Ellisbridge), land parcels in Nayka, Kheda (Survey Nos. 390–397), a bungalow in Ambli (Final Plot No. 21, TP 215), and two flats in Treasure Enclave, Bopal (Units B-19 and B-20).

Lahoti alleges that despite making 100 pc payment for these properties, possession was never handed over, nor were ownership documents executed in his favour.

“Instead, investigations revealed that the properties were falsely shown as “unbooked” on the RERA portal, while internal family transfers and fresh transactions were conducted by the Gondalia group to mortgage or resell the same assets to other unsuspecting buyers and financial institutions,” he adds.

In June 2025, in a desperate attempt to cover up the scam, Kamlesh Gondalia allegedly transferred Rs 3 crore into Lahoti’s bank account, falsely terming it as a “loan repayment,” says the FIR. This, Lahoti says, was a sham transaction intended to disguise the fraud and forcibly “close” the deals.

Upon confrontation, Lahoti claims Gondalia issued threats and attempted to intimidate him by filing false counter-complaints.

The FIR cites serious violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 111, 316, 318(4), 321, 223, 329 and 336, which pertain to cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and organised financial crime.

Lahoti has claimed to have submitted substantial documentary evidence, including registered agreements, bank transfer records, and legal notices, to the Crime Detection Branch, the Commissioner of Police, and RERA authorities. He has demanded that the police register a full-scale investigation into the ‘fraudulent’ network run by Kamlesh Gondalia and his associates.

“This is not just a breach of contract; it is a calculated fraud. We were shown dreams of legitimate ownership and transparent dealings. Instead, the Gondalia family took our money, betrayed our trust, and used every trick to deny us what’s rightfully ours. This is not business, this is daylight robbery,” Lahoti said.

Lahoti has demanded that the Office of DCP Crime take swift action by freezing all disputed properties to prevent further alienation. He has also urged RERA and financial institutions to conduct a forensic audit of all projects linked to Kamlesh Gondalia and his family.

“This is a textbook case of organised property fraud. If such builders are not stopped, ordinary citizens will lose faith in the real estate system itself,” added Lahoti.

