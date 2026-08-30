Ahead of upcoming festive season, PM Modi urges people to go ‘Vocal for Local’

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to embrace the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' during the upcoming festive season and give preference to products made in India while making purchases for their homes.

Addressing the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said festivals and celebrations not only help preserve India's traditions and cultural heritage but also provide people with opportunities to connect. He noted that several important festivals are scheduled to be celebrated in the coming days and months.

"Our festivals and celebrations not only uphold our traditions but also provide us with opportunities to connect with one another. In the coming days, we are set to celebrate several more significant festivals. The holy festival of Janmashtami falls on September 4th. We will also celebrate Vishwakarma Puja in September. On this occasion, we should honour the artisans, craftspeople, and Vishwakarma friends in our communities," the Prime Minister said.

He also pointed out that Deepawali was approaching in the coming months and said preparations for the festival had already begun gradually.

"Deepawali is also approaching in a few months, and preparations for it are already gradually underway. During this festive season, I once again urge you to be ‘Vocal for Local’," PM Modi said.

Emphasising that the 'Vocal for Local' campaign goes beyond purchasing traditional earthen lamps during festivals, the Prime Minister urged people to check whether the products they buy for their homes are manufactured in India.

"Being ‘Vocal for Local’ does not merely mean buying earthen lamps; the vision behind it is much broader. Whatever item we purchase for our homes, do ensure to see that it is made in India," he said.

PM Modi said that encouraging the use of Indian-made products would contribute to the country's journey towards self-reliance and called upon citizens to take pride in goods manufactured domestically.

He also highlighted the role that people from the creative industry, social media influencers and celebrities can play in promoting the 'Vocal for Local' message and encouraging wider participation in the initiative.

"Our friends from the creative world, influencers, and celebrities also have a significant role to play in that. I urge you to personally embrace the 'Vocal for Local' spirit and inspire others to do the same," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further encouraged people to identify and share stories of individuals around them who are bringing about positive changes in society through small but meaningful initiatives.

"There must be many people around you who are bringing about significant change in society through their small yet impactful efforts. Do write about them for 'Mann Ki Baat'. The experiences you share could become a source of new inspiration for someone, somewhere in the country," he said.

"I look forward to your suggestions and experiences," PM Modi added.

--IANS

sd/