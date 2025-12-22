Ahan Shetty talks about undergoing military training and gruelling action sequences in ‘Border 2’

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Ahan Shetty has opened up about undergoing rigorous military training and performing gruelling action sequences for his role in “Border 2.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he described shooting at NDA Khadakwasla in Pune as physically demanding and deeply transformative. Speaking about training at real military locations, Ahan shared with us, “Shooting at NDA Khadakwasla in Pune wasn’t just about capturing authentic visuals - it changed how I approached the entire role. You’re training where real officers train. That environment doesn’t let you fake anything. Your body, your posture, your intensity - it all has to match the authenticity of the location.”

“My routine didn’t change across locations - Pune, Amritsar, Khopoli, or Mumbai. Non-negotiable: strength training sessions, sports like football and cricket for agility and cardio endurance, and a strict recovery protocol including ice baths, steam, sauna, and red light therapy. Recovery wasn’t optional - it was as critical as the training itself. When you’re shooting intense combat sequences day after day, your body needs to repair and perform consistently”

The ‘Tadap’ actor added, “Shooting at actual military installations brought real physical challenges. You’re dealing with actual terrain, weather, and the physical demands of tactical sequences. The strength training, the cardio endurance from sports - it all comes together when you’re doing combat sequences in 40-degree heat or operating in tactical gear for 12-hour shoot days.”

In ‘Border 2,’ Ahan Shetty will be seen essaying the role of a Navy officer. In the first-look poster shared by the makers, the actor was seen amid a war zone, with bloodstains on his face and a steely determination in his eyes. Holding a tank gun, he appeared battle-ready.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming war drama also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026.

--IANS

ps/