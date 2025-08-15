August 15, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

Ahan Shetty pays tribute to the Indian Armed Forces from 'Border 2' set this Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the country's 79th Independence Day.

Sharing a couple of powerful images from the sets of his upcoming war drama "Border 2", Ahan expressed deep respect for the “warriors of unmatched courage, discipline, and sacrifice who carry the nation in their hearts and its safety on their shoulders".

The photos featuring Ahan posing alongside men in uniform were captioned: “It is an absolute honour to stand beside these men. Warriors of unmatched courage, discipline, and sacrifice, who embody the spirit of the Indian Armed Forces."

"The men and women who carry the nation in their hearts and its safety on their shoulders. To stand beside them is to stand beside freedom itself. Happy Independence Day," he added.

Concluding his tribute with a resounding “Jai Hind,” Ahan's post is a reminder that the essence of freedom is safeguarded daily by the men and women in uniform.

Ahan's actor father, Suniel Shetty, also reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Talking about "Border 2", the much-anticipated project has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and co-produced by Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, "Border 2" stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in primary roles.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the film is reported to be based on India and Pakistan's 1999 Kargil War.

For the uninformed, the Pakistani troops infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory, mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. According to the official data, around 75%–80% of the intruded area and nearly all high ground were taken back under Indian control.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series &amp; JP Dutta's J.P. Films, "Border 2" is set to reach the cinema halls on January 23, 2026.

--IANS

pm/

