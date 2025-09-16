Ahan Shetty debuts at New York Fashion Week, shares what makes it a ‘unique experience’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) As it is his first time at the prestigious New York Fashion Week (NYFW), actor Ahan Shetty revealed that the energy, creativity and the diversity of voices coming together makes it a “unique experience.”

On speaking about his experience being at New York Fashion Week, Ahan told IANS: “It’s inspiring to be at New York Fashion Week.

As he brought in effortless sophistication dressed in a charcoal cardigan layered seamlessly over a crisp white shirt, paired with impeccably tailored trousers. The actor looked dapper with sleek, minimalist accessories and bold dark sunglasses.

“The energy, the creativity, and the diversity of voices coming together here make it such a unique experience. I really enjoyed being part of that atmosphere and seeing how fashion continues to push boundaries while still feeling so connected to the times we live in,” he added.

The actor had earlier shared a glimpse of himself getting all suited up for the NYFW on Instagram.

He wrote: “My first New York Fashion Week.”

On the acting front, Ahan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming epic war drama “Border 2” starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan. The film is locked for a January 22, 2026 release.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta.

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

The actor will also be seen in an Indian horror feature film based on real tragedy penned by Patrick Graham, who is making his return to Hindi-language horror.

The project is being positioned as a theatrical horror experience mixing scares with romance, built around the real-life historical event. The casting of the female lead is currently underway, with the title and director still to be announced, reports variety.com.

