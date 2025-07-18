July 18, 2025 4:13 PM हिंदी

Ahaan Panday thanks ‘Saiyaara’ co-star Aneet Padda for the lessons and mentorship in heartfelt post

Ahaan Panday thanks ‘Saiyaara’ co-star Aneet Padda for the lessons and mentorship in heartfelt post

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Ahaan Panday recently took a moment to express his heartfelt appreciation for his ‘Saiyaara’ co-star Aneet Padda.

In a touching post on Instagram, the debutant actor thanked Aneet for the invaluable lessons and quiet mentorship she offered during their journey together. Referring to Aneet as a “new star,” he acknowledged the pride she brought to her parents with her achievements. In his post, Ahaan praised the actress for carving her path with hard work and grace and expressed how she had unknowingly mentored him throughout their time together.

Ananya Panday's cousin brother wrote, “To the girl in the yellow dress with the universe in her eyes… we have a new star up there now, you’ve made mumma and papa Padda so proud, and you did it all by yourself I hope you’re ready for the world to fall in love with you the way we all did. Thank you for the lessons and for the mentorship, even if you didn’t know you were doing it Thank you, senior -Thank you starry eyed girl.”

Alongside his heartfelt note, Ahaan Panday also shared a picture of Aneet Padda smiling brightly while pointing towards the poster of their film “Saiyaara.”

Notably, the ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ actress also penned a heartfelt note for Ahaan, calling him her ‘best friend’ and her ‘favourite person.’

Aneet posted his photos and captioned it, “This is what unconditional love looks like The world is going to see the beauty of @ahaanpandayy , but I’ve had the honour of seeing it up close, where it’s most true. I’ve tried to find the words. I’ve tried to make them enough. But nothing I say could ever carry the weight of what I feel. All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person. Ahaana meri jaana, Woh tum ho - mere saiyaara, my superstar. Tere hone se sab kuch theek lagta hai. Aur mere paas kehne ko sab kuch hai, par kehne jaisa kuch bhi nahi.”

Produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ was released in cinemas on July 18.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

JSW Steel’s Q1 revenue declines over 3.7 pc, net profit jumps 47 pc

JSW Steel’s Q1 revenue declines over 3.7 pc on-quarter, net profit up

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty ignite an intense face-off in ‘Hunter 2’ trailer

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty ignite an intense face-off in ‘Hunter 2’ trailer

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in banking, IT sector

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in banking, IT sectors

Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

Kaveri Kapur opens up about her battle with PCOS & Uranium Poisoning; Admits 'Feeling better now'

Kaveri Kapur opens up about her battle with PCOS & Uranium Poisoning; Admits 'Feeling better now'

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' unit to begin next shooting schedule in Pollachi

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' unit to begin next shooting schedule in Pollachi

All eyes on next steps after Roger Binny to vacate BCCI president’s post after turning 70

All eyes on next steps as Roger Binny to vacate BCCI president’s post after turning 70

Pakistan: Rain emergency declared in Punjab province after 63 people killed in past 24 hours (File image)

Pakistan: Rain emergency declared in Punjab province after 63 people killed in past 24 hours

Hindustan Zinc’s Q1 profit falls 26 pc sequentially; revenue also declines

Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc’s Q1 profit falls 26 pc sequentially, revenue dips

Explained: What is 'chronic venous insufficiency' that Donald Trump is suffering from

Explained: What is 'chronic venous insufficiency' that Donald Trump is suffering from