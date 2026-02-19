February 19, 2026 9:42 AM हिंदी

Agra Fort to host grand Shiv Jayanti Utsav today; Maha CM, Dy CM to attend

Agra, Feb 19 (IANS) Marking the 396th birth anniversary of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a grand ‘Shiv Jayanti Utsav’ will be organised at the historic Agra Fort on Thursday for the fourth year in a row, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set to attend the celebrations.

Agra is preparing to echo once again with stories of Shivaji Maharaj’s courage and valour.

The Cultural Department of the Maharashtra government is coordinating the event, which will commence at 6 p.m. at the Agra Fort premises. A laser show dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj will be the centrepiece of the evening, accompanied by a theatrical performance and renditions of songs highlighting significant episodes from his life.

Several prominent leaders are expected to be present at the event, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Union Minister of State Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, and Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, besides Chief Minister Fadnavis.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also been undertaking steps aimed at preserving and promoting the legacy of national heroes. As part of this initiative, the under-construction Mughal Museum near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal was renamed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum.

The proposed museum, being developed over nearly four acres at an estimated cost of Rs 141 crore, is slated for completion by December 2026. It will present Shivaji Maharaj’s life, valour and his daring escape from Agra Fort through advanced technology and interactive galleries.

In addition, the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments are jointly working on a comprehensive plan to transform Kothi Meena Bazar -- where Aurangzeb had imprisoned Shivaji in 1666 -- into a grand memorial. A magnificent statue of Shivaji Maharaj already stands in front of the Agra Fort, commemorating his indomitable courage and historic legacy.

--IANS

sd/

