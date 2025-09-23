September 23, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

Agnikul launches India's first additive manufacturing hub for rockets

Agnikul launches India's first additive manufacturing hub for rockets

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Taking a step forward towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat in space technology, domestic space-tech player Agnikul Cosmos has launched the first-of-its-kind additive manufacturing facility.

The Large Format Additive Metal Manufacturing (LFAMM) Unit is dedicated to aerospace and rocket systems. It will, for the first time in India, enable 3D printing of aerospace and rocket components up to one metre in height.

The facility, inaugurated by Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space & Chairman of ISRO, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, among others, introduces a fully integrated ecosystem covering design, simulation, printing, post-processing, and finishing. It will enhance quality, reliability, and supply chain resilience, while lowering the cost of building for space by 50 per cent.

“Inaugurated our new end-to-end Large Format Additive Metal Manufacturing (LFAMM) Unit -- a step forward towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat in space technology,” Agnikul shared in a post on social media platform X.

“This facility houses: India’s largest 3D metal printer for large space-tech systems -- an indigenous de-powdering machine, designed and built in-house for repeatable post processing … and a lot more,” it added.

With the LFAMM Unit, Agnikul can now deliver fully finished, flight-ready hardware within a few days.

“Agnikul was started with the goal of making space available to everyone. One way to do that is to build capability that allows us to advance rocket manufacturing with precision while also focusing on quality,” said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Agnikul Cosmos.

“By developing not just printing capacity but also full-scale machines in-house, we are equipping ourselves to build space transportation systems faster, bringing us one step closer to taking Agnikul’s innovations and our customers to space,” he added.

In 2024, Agnikul also launched the world's first rocket with a single-piece three-dimensional (3D) printed engine.

The rocket Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator) is also India's first semi-cryogenic engine-powered rocket launch that was completely designed and manufactured indigenously.

The IIT Madras incubatee holds a US patent for single-piece 3D-printed rocket engines.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game against Sri Lanka in a must-win match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AsianCricketCouncil/X

Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game vs Sri Lanka

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium for safety and security arrangements ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

Jamal Hossain steals the show with a nine-under 61 on opening day of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain leads with nine-under 61 on Day 1

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium