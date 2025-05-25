After successful Japan visit, all-party delegation arrives in South Korea to showcase zero tolerance policy against terrorism

Seoul, May 25 (IANS) After concluding a successful and productive visit to Japan, the all-party delegation led by Janata Dal-United MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in South Korea to carry forward India's message of zero tolerance policy against terrorism post April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation is part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Seoul as part of India's diplomatic outreach on #OperationSindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. #OpSindoor #NeverForgetNeverForgive," said the Indian Embassy in South Korea on Saturday in a statement.

Apart from Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

"Arrived in Seoul with the all-party parliamentary delegation to carry forward India's message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The global consensus against terror must be firm and unwavering and India remains committed to leading that resolve. India #OperationSindoor #IndiaAgainstTerror #NeverForgetNeverForgive @narendramodi @NitishKumar @DrSJaishankar @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia @IndiainROK," JD-U MP Jha said on Saturday on social media platform X.

"Landed in Seoul, the Republic of Korea -- very late into the night. The Multi Party Delegation will be working here for the next three days. Looking forward. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi @KirenRijiju," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is also a member of the all-party delegation currently in Seoul, in an X post.

"Day 4 : Seoul, South Korea. Arrived in Seoul as part of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, continuing India's firm stand against terrorism. @SanjayJhaBihar @KirenRijiju @JohnBrittas @BrijLal_IPS @drhemangjoshimp @AmbMoKumar @AprajitaSarangi," said BJP MP Pradan Baruah, who is also a member of the all-party delegation, in an X post.

"It is imperative for the global community to adopt a resolute and unified approach—and India remains at the forefront of this collective fight against terror," Baruah said in another X post.

