Congress social media chief faces BJP heat over 'false' claims on flag hoisting during I-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Congress social media chairperson and Working Committee member Supriya Shrinate is in the eye of storm over circulation of two old videos pertaining to 80th Independence Day celebrations while alleging that the BJP leaders hoisted party flags instead of the Tricolour on the occassion.

The BJP quickly fact-checked the claims, stating that neither of the videos were related to Independence Day events.

Shrinate had claimed that one of the videos was from Chhattisgarh, while the other was from West Bengal. In the first instance, she shared a video purportedly showing BJP workers raising the party flag instead of the national flag at Swami Vivekanand Mangal Bhavan in Kurud, located in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.

"For 53 years, their ancestors boycotted the Tricolour -- even today, they never tire of insulting the national flag," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X while sharing the video.

Following the post, the BJP filed an FIR against Shrinate over the allegation and accused her of using an old video and presenting it as footage from the Independence Day celebrations.

Former Chhattisgarh Minister and senior BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar strongly criticised Shrinate and said, "The Independence Day program is of national importance. It is celebrated in governmental and personal capacities both in the country and abroad. The Congress Party has used the national festival as a medium to defame the BJP."

"The BJP organisation of Dhamtari district has, by filing an FIR, demanded action against Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, and Pawan Khera as well. Immediate action should be taken on this," he added.

Chandrakar himself hoisted the national flag at the official district-level Independence Day ceremony in Dhamtari. Subsequent clarifications established that the video shared by Shrinate was from a BJP event held at the same venue in March this year, during which the party flag had been raised.

Shrinate also shared another video while making a similar allegation. In her post, she claimed that West Bengal Labour and Transport Minister Arjun Singh had raised a BJP flag instead of the Tricolour and described him as a "galeech deshdrohi" (a wretched traitor).

However, the second video was also found to be old and unrelated to the Independence Day celebrations.

Responding to Shrinate's allegation, Singh said, "This video is not from the Independence Day programme. The video is from the inauguration of my office in Barrackpore, which took place on 6th July, 2026, on the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji."

"The parties and some individuals spreading such fake narrative and propaganda should have verified the facts before circulating it and should have corrected their mistake. It is such disgraceful action, highly condemnable. I am going to take legal action against the parties and persons for deliberately spreading propaganda against me," he added.

Congress is yet to respond to these remarks.

--IANS

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