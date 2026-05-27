After poll rout, is BJP now targeting CPM’s weakest moment in Kerala?

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate raids at the residences linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may not merely be another financial investigation.

In Kerala’s rapidly shifting political landscape, the timing of the action has triggered intense speculation over whether the BJP has finally decided to strike at the CPI(M) when the party is at its weakest point in decades.

The raids come just 23 days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front stormed back to power with a stunning victory in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, winning 102 seats and reducing the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front from a commanding 99 seats to a mere 35.

For Vijayan, who until recently exercised near-total control over both the government and the party apparatus, the electoral verdict was a crushing personal and political setback.

For years, Kerala remained one of the few states where the BJP struggled to make meaningful electoral breakthroughs despite ruling at the Centre for extended periods under both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now under Narendra Modi.

Unlike in several northern and western states, where Congress leaders steadily migrated to the BJP, Kerala’s bipolar political structure largely remained intact, with the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led Left alternating in power.

The BJP’s inability to attract influential Congress leaders in Kerala has long frustrated its expansion plans.

But political observers now believe the party may be recalibrating its Kerala strategy.

The examples of West Bengal and Tripura are particularly relevant.

In Bengal, after three decades of Left rule, the CPI(M) first witnessed an erosion of its cadre base towards the Trinamool Congress before the BJP emerged as the principal opposition force.

In Tripura too, once considered an impregnable Left bastion, large sections of the CPI(M)’s organisational structure gradually shifted towards the BJP, paving the way for the party’s eventual rise to power.

Against that backdrop, the ED action assumes larger political significance.

With Vijayan’s authority weakened after the electoral debacle and the CPI(M)’s morale visibly shaken, the BJP could see an opportunity to further destabilise the Left ecosystem in Kerala.

Unlike earlier years when Vijayan commanded enormous political strength, the party today appears more vulnerable, defensive and internally unsettled.

Whether the ED raids are purely investigative or politically timed will remain a matter of fierce debate.

But in politics, timing is rarely viewed as accidental.

And in Kerala, many now believe the BJP may finally be attempting to penetrate the state’s political landscape not through the Congress but through the weakening foundations of the CPI(M) itself.

--IANS

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