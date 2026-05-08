May 08, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Suvendu Adhikari promises collective leadership as Bengal CM​

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, greets Suvendu Adhikari after he was elected Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, in Kolkata district of West Bengal on Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) In his first speech after his name was announced as the leader of the BJP’s legislative party and Chief Minister of the first BJP-ruled government in West Bengal since Independence, Suvendu Adhikari stressed running the new state administration on a collective leadership basis instead of monopolising the decision-making process of the state Cabinet.​

“It will not be I who will be running the new government. We will run the new government,” Adhikari said in his address at a meeting on Friday.​

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by the newly elected 2027 Bharatiya Janata Party legislators, during which his name was unanimously selected as the new leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly and, hence, as the next Chief Minister.​

Political observers feel that through this message of “collective leadership”, Adhikari also gave a subtle message that the new state Cabinet led by him will not operate in the same fashion as the previous Cabinet led by his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, where every administrative decision, major or minor, could not be passed without her concurrence.​

In his short speech, Adhikari also outlined the priorities of the new state Cabinet.​

“Tracking and taking legal action against those involved in corruption and wastage of public money, ensuring justice for those who had been subjected to grave injustice and atrocities during the last 15 years, and ensuring better and corruption-free public service will be our priority,” Adhikari said.​

Earlier, addressing the meeting, the Union Home Minister reminded all the 207 elected party legislators that they should ensure the huge faith with which the people of West Bengal ensured the landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded West Bengal polls is not broken.​

“There was an atmosphere of fear here during Mamata Banerjee’s rule. But despite that, I am grateful to the people of West Bengal for the victory they gave us by trusting our leaders,” Shah said.​

He said he wanted to tell party leaders to make every effort to fulfil the aspirations of the people who had brought them to power.​

“Don’t let the trust be broken. This is the duty of all of you. We have to ensure that we give our best to the people of West Bengal,” Shah added.​

--IANS

src/dan

LATEST NEWS

J&K: Kalari cheese business soars after 'Mann Ki Baat' mention, demand spikes

J&K: Kalari cheese business soars after 'Mann Ki Baat' mention, demand spikes

Shapath Bharadwaj hits two perfect series to finish Day One as best Indian shooter in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun at the Asanov Shooting Club in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo credit: NRAI

World Cup Shotgun Almaty: Shapath Bharadwaj hits two perfect series to finish Day One as best Indian shooter

Aurat March crackdown in Pakistan labelled as 'disgraceful assault' on democratic freedom (File image)

Aurat March crackdown in Pakistan labelled as 'disgraceful assault' on democratic freedom

BCCI asks Arshdeep Singh to stop vlogging after Chahal vaping controversy

BCCI asks Arshdeep Singh to stop vlogging after Chahal vaping controversy

Hopefully, we can change a bit of our momentum as well, says Delhi Capitals's Mitchell Starc ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Hopefully, we can change a bit of our momentum as well, says Starc ahead of clash against KKR

Unchanged Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals, Mukesh, Vipraj included in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Unchanged KKR elect to bowl first against DC, Mukesh, Vipraj included

Afghan migrants face extortion and forced evictions in Pakistan: Report (File Image)

Afghan migrants face extortion and forced evictions in Pakistan: Report

Reese Witherspoon recollects reaching the tipping point over hectic work schedule

Reese Witherspoon recollects reaching the tipping point over hectic work schedule

Chhattisgarh: ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Purnima Basin’s journey paints picture of transforming rural households​ (Photo: IANS)

Chhattisgarh: ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Purnima Basin’s journey paints picture of transforming rural households​

Spain secure extra Champions League spot after Rayo Vallecano’s historic run (Credit: X/UEFA Conference League)

Spain secure extra Champions League spot after Rayo Vallecano’s historic run