After election losses, Trump blames shutdown but denies personal responsibility

Washington, Nov 5 (IANS) A day after the election debacle for the Republican party in key races across three States, US President Donald Trump, in his first public remarks since the elections, conceded that the prolonged government shutdown hurt his party in Tuesday’s polls.

While meeting Republican leaders from the Senate at the White House on Wednesday, Trump also attempted to shield himself from any blame for the losses.

“The shutdown was a big factor, negative, for the Republicans. And they say that I wasn't on the ballot was the biggest factor. I don't know about that, but I was honoured that they said that," he said.

On Tuesday night, Trump had posted a similar message on Truth Social, “'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT', according to Pollsters".

While in the New York City mayoral election and in New Jersey’s Governor’s race, Democrats retained control, Democrats took Virginia from the Republicans as all three key races – Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General went to the Democratic party candidates.

California voters checkmated the Trump-led effort to gain seats for his party in next year’s election by redrawing the constituencies in Texas and elsewhere.

They approved the Democratic drive for a delimitation of constituencies that could reduce the Republican tally by at least five.

Republicans hold 219 seats in the House of Representatives and the Democrats 213, and Republicans losing just four seats would change the balance.

On Wednesday, Trump once again pressed Senate Republicans to get rid of the filibuster, a tool that blocks action on most bills unless 60 Senators in the 100-member chamber vote to take it forward.

“It’s the only way you can do it. And if you don’t terminate the filibuster, you’ll be in bad shape. We won’t pass any legislation,” Trump said.

However, Republicans remain opposed to the move.

The government shutdown entered its 36th day on Wednesday, making it the longest-ever shutdown in US history.

