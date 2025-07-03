After Dulquer Salmaan, Karthi now congratulates Vikram Prabhu for 'Love Marriage'

Chennai, July 3(IANS) Actor Karthi on Friday complimented Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu for his outstanding performance in the recently released Tamil romantic comedy ‘Love Marriage’ and congratulated the entire team for delivering a good entertainer.

The film, directed by Shanmuga Priyan, has taken a strong opening and has come in for praise from various quarters, including the film industry. In fact, film industry professionals like Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and National Award winning music director D Imman have already complimented the team on their success.

On Friday, Karthi too penned a note of appreciation to the team.

Taking to his X timeline to compliment Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, who plays the lead in the film, Karthi wrote, "Hearing wonderful things about #LoveMarriage @iamVikramPrabhu! Congratulations to the entire team on delivering a good entertainer. @RSeanRoldan @Director_Priyan."

Vikram Prabhu responded to Karthi's tweet saying, "Thanku na! Team #LoveMarriage"

The full-length family entertainer, which has a run time of 126 minutes, released on June 27 this year to good reviews.

The romantic comedy, which revolves around the funny developments that happen when a bridegroom who is 33 years old finally decides to get hitched and his family eventually finds a suitable alliance for him, has taken a strong opening, thanks to postive reviews from the critics.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanmuga Priyan had earlier said, “ This film will not only be about the late marriage issue but also about the relationship between the two families involved.”

Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films ‘NOTA’ and ‘Enemy’, and as a co-director for film maker Ra.Karthik on the film ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’.

Sean Roldan, the current sensation in the Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment in association with Assure Films.

--IANS

mkr/