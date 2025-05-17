May 17, 2025 5:55 PM हिंदी

After Congress snub, Tharoor thanks Centre for key role in India's anti-terror diplomatic reach

After Congress snub, Tharoor thanks Centre for key role in India's anti-terror diplomatic reach

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was "honoured" to be chosen by the Government of India to lead one of the all-party delegations travelling to key world capitals in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that when national interest is involved, he would "not be found wanting."

Tharoor's acceptance statement came even as the Congress revealed that it had excluded him from the list of MPs it had officially submitted to the Centre for the initiative.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs named Tharoor among the seven MPs selected to lead the diplomatic outreach, aimed at exposing Pakistan's alleged involvement in the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Taking to X, Tharoor posted, "I am honoured by the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!"

Tharoor is among seven MPs, including BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde, chosen to lead the delegations.

The government has tasked the teams with presenting a united Indian stance on terrorism and countering Islamabad's narrative globally.

The Congress, however, appeared to distance itself from Tharoor's inclusion.

Just hours after the Centre announced the names of delegation heads, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh revealed the four names the party had officially submitted to the government -- Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar. It showed that Tharoor was not the Congress' choice.

"Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, spoke with the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

He added that by noon on May 16, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had written to Rijiju with four names on behalf of the party: Former Union Minister Anand Sharma, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar.

This apparent disconnect between the Centre's announcement and the Congress list has further sharpened the spotlight on Tharoor, who has recently drawn criticism from within the party for praising the Modi government following the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Despite the political discord, the government-led initiative marks a rare moment of bipartisan coordination in India's foreign policy outreach.

The delegations will visit key partner countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, and Japan later this month.

The mission's dual focus will be to brief foreign governments on the Pahalgam attack and underline that India's retaliatory 'Operation Sindoor' specifically targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied regions, not civilians.

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

Rakul Preet Singh honors her father and the Indian Army on Armed Forces Day

Rakul Preet Singh honors her father and the Indian Army on Armed Forces Day

Indian juniors embark upon year’s first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Suhl (Germany). Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF shooting: Indian juniors embark upon year’s first World Cup mission in Suhl

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Jhabua reap benefits from PM-KISAN scheme

MP: Farmers in Jhabua reap benefits of PM-KISAN scheme

When Jeetendra spoke about how he polished his dancing skills

When Jeetendra spoke about how he polished his dancing skills

Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation to lay off 350 amid broader restructuring

Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation to lay off 350 amid broader restructuring

SAFF U19 Championship 2025: India aim to entertain crowd in summit clash against Bangladesh at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

SAFF U19 C'ship: India aim to entertain crowd in summit clash against Bangladesh

Janhvi Kapoor says 'I miss you’ll' to sister Khushi who is off on a vacation

Janhvi Kapoor says 'I miss you’ll' to sister Khushi who is off on a vacation

Haryana travel blogger arrested for spying for Pakistan

Haryana travel blogger arrested for spying for Pakistan

Trinidad & Tobago to host Indian team for five-match International Deaf Series from May 23 to 29. Photo credit: IDCA

Trinidad & Tobago to host Indian team for five-match International Deaf Series

‘Lucky enough to be a part of your era’: SKY, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer among those who congratulated Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) named a stand in Wankhede Stadium in his honour. IANS Photos

‘Lucky enough to be a part of your era’: SKY, Bumrah and Iyer congratulate Rohit on Wankhede stand honour