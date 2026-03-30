March 30, 2026 5:40 PM हिंदी

Afghans in London, Oslo hold protests against Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan

Afghans in London, Oslo hold protests against Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan

Kabul, March 30 (IANS) Hundreds of Afghans residing abroad held protests in London and Oslo over the weekend against the Pakistan military's attacks in Afghanistan that have caused civilian casualties, local media reported on Monday.

Protesters in London marched through central streets and shouted slogans against Pakistan's strikes and urged the international community to take immediate action, Afghanistan's Ariana News reported.

Protesters spoke about the worsening security situation along the Durand Line, warning that repeated shelling risks further destabilising already fragile communities and demanded independent investigations and greater international pressure to stop escalation.

At the same time, members of the Afghan community in Oslo gathered outside the Norwegian Parliament to condemn Pakistan's attacks and demand accountability.

Protest organisers said that a formal resolution was submitted to Norwegian authorities, the United Nations, and the International Criminal Court and immediate steps were sought to stop the violence and ensure the protection of civilians, Ariana News reported.

The protests were held as tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated following clashes, airstrikes and artillery exchanges along the Durand Line.

According to Afghan officials, the latest attack occurred in Kunar province on Sunday. Local officials said that one person was killed and 16 others were injured after Pakistani forces launched rocket and heavy weapon attacks on residential areas in Kunar province. The shelling hit areas near Asadabad and nearby homes, sparking fears of a wider border escalation.

Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said that the attack targeting civilian homes occurred at around 5 p.m. (local time) on Sunday. He said that injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment, Afghanistan's news agency Khaama Press reported. He accused Pakistan of firing in residential areas near the border.

The latest attack comes days after fighting resumed along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after the collapse of a brief Eid ceasefire. Islamabad has said its military operations are targeting militants using Afghan soil to carry out attacks inside Pakistan, a claim rejected by the Taliban.

--IANS

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