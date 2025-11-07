November 07, 2025 8:51 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan’s key security request denied by Pakistan in Istanbul peace talks

Afghanistan’s key security request denied by Pakistan in Istanbul peace talks

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The third round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan has started in Istanbul and according to Kabul based sources, the Afghan side’s request that Pakistan’s territory and airspace should not be used by any other country or by ISIS to act against Afghanistan “have not been accepted” by the Pakistanis.

According to these sources, Pakistan has again raised a few demands, "unrelated" to Afghanistan.

The Pakistani side has sought assurances from Afghanistan that “there will be no incidents of insecurity in Pakistan”, which Kabul-based sources highlight it is their own internal problems and cannot be managed by another state.

Similarly, they have also demanded that “TTP groups be transferred from Pakistan to Afghanistan”, which, according to Kabul, is a demand that “neither concerns Afghanistan nor would solve the problem or bring peace there.”

Surprisingly, on the one hand, they have once again accused Afghanistan of sheltering TTP members, and on the other hand, they are requesting that TTP groups be moved into Afghanistan.

To this, a source emphasised that “Afghanistan does not want to create such self-inflicted headaches.”

Notably, the Islamic Emirate’s requests — that Pakistan’s territory and airspace should not be used by any other country or by ISIS to act against Afghanistan — have not been accepted by Pakistan.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif recently issued a fiery warning to the Taliban government, threatening possible military action.

Also, a day before the beginning of these crucial talks, Pakistan again broke the ceasefire by opening fire in Spin Boldak.

“While the third round of negotiations with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, unfortunately, this afternoon Pakistani forces once again opened fire on Spin Boldak, causing concern among the local population,” said Zabihullah Mujahid (Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) on X on Thursday.

A ceasefire was agreed between the two sides on October 15, which had been extended during the two rounds of talks held on October 19 in Doha and October 25 in Istanbul.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Erigaisi, Harikrishna register emphatic wins; Gukesh, Pragg draw with black in first game of Round 3 of the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Panaji, Goa, on Friday. Photo credit: FIDE

FIDE World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi, Harikrishna register emphatic wins; Gukesh, Pragg draw with black in first game of Round 3

Indian community marks 150 years of Vande Mataram in China's Shanghai

Indian community marks 150 years of Vande Mataram in China's Shanghai

RBI dismisses reports of selling 35 tonnes of gold as ‘unsubstantiated rumours’

‘Unsubstantiated rumours’: RBI dismisses reports of selling 35 tonnes of gold

FIFA to hold World Cup playoff draws on November 20 in Zurich

Football: FIFA to hold World Cup playoff draws on November 20 in Zurich

EAM Jaishankar, Russian Deputy FM Rudenko discuss taking forward bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, Russian Deputy FM Rudenko discuss bilateral cooperation

No re-polls recommended in Bihar Phase-I Elections: ECI

No re-polls recommended in Bihar first phase elections: ECI

Gujarat: BJP leaders sing song to celebrate 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram

Gujarat: BJP leaders sing song to celebrate 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram

"We all know which country is factory of terrorism": MEA slams Pakistan for supporting terrorists

We all know which country is factory of terrorism: MEA slams Pakistan for supporting terrorists

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to a rousing public welcome

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to a rousing public welcome

Rajinikanth to be felicitated in the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 (Photo Credit: Rajinikanth/X)

Rajinikanth to be felicitated in the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025