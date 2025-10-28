Afghanistan warns of 'strong response' after collapse of Istanbul talks with Pakistan

Kabul, Oct 28 (IANS) Afghanistan issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Tuesday, vowing a strong response to any future military strikes after talks in Turkey collapsed following Islamabad's withdrawal.

Citing sources, Afghan media outlet Ariana News reported that Pakistan withdrew from the negotiations after presenting what the Afghan delegation described as "unreasonable and unacceptable" demands, including a call for Kabul to recall and exert control over armed individuals allegedly operating against Pakistan — a demand the Afghan side rejected. It added that if Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces stand ready to retaliate against Islamabad.

While reiterating its commitment to dialogue, Kabul threatened that it would not tolerate further cross-border attacks.

Speaking to Ariana News, Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior, said that any attack would prompt a decisive response “that will serve as a lesson for Pakistan and a message for others.”

“It’s true that we do not possess nuclear weapons, but neither did NATO nor the United States manage to subdue Afghanistan despite 20 years of war. The Afghan nation has never bowed to anyone,” he added.

The development comes amid a recent escalation of tensions after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan.

Reports suggest that efforts by diplomats and regional mediators in Turkey to defuse the crisis have collapsed, raising the fear of renewed military confrontation along the Durand Line.

Analysts warned that any retaliatory action would further destabilise an already fragile region, reinforcing international calls for restraint and renewed diplomacy to avert further escalation.

The talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, held for three consecutive days in Istanbul, failed to yield any breakthrough despite regional mediation efforts. Mediators admitted that the positions of the two nations remained far apart as there were differences between the two sides in expectations and priorities.

These differences stopped officials of the two nations from making any progress during the discussions, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported, citing a Geo News report. The lack of coordination between the two nations has sparked concerns about further escalation.

Pakistan has insisted that acting against Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and preventing the fighters of the group from taking sanctuary in Afghanistan remain important conditions for any agreement. Pakistan considers the TTP insurgency as a direct threat to its national security.

