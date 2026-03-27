Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls

Kabul, March 27 (IANS) The new academic year in Afghanistan schools began on Thursday without girls returning to classrooms above sixth class for the fifth consecutive year. The classes started amid calls for reopening schools for girls above sixth class, local media reported.

The Taliban's Education Ministry said that the new academic year started with senior officials attending a formal ceremony while classes also resumed in colder provinces, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The continued exclusion of girls from studying above sixth class has sparked renewed concerns from Afghan students, families and rights group.

UNICEF's Regional Director for South Asia, Sanjay Wijesekera, called for the reopening of schools for girls, stressing that hope, dignity and the future begin with education.

Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai also called for allowing girls to study above sixth class and warned that denying girls education and restricting women’s work could seriously harm Afghanistan’s stability, progress and self-reliance.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett termed the bans on women’s and girls’ education unacceptable and urged the Taliban to end the restrictions at an earliest.

Taliban has barred girls from studying above sixth grade in schools. Furthermore, authorities have barred girls from studying in universities, institutes and many other learning spaces, limiting their academic and professional futures. Afghan women also face employment restrictions in many sectors, including public offices and parts of the aid and civil society sector.

Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that exclusion of girls from education and work is not just a rights issue but a major hindrance to long-term recovery and development of Afghanistan.

On March 9, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) warned that the restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan are harming country's progress and deteriorating humanitarian challenges.

UNAMA Acting Head Georgette Gagnon said the Taliban was giving priority to ideological policies over the welfare of people in Afghanistan. In her remarks at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Gagnon said the Taliban's ban on women from working in humanitarian organisations shows how policies are impacting aid operations and restricting the ability of agencies to assist vulnerable people, Khaama Pres reported.

"The United Nations’ ability to deliver assistance and reach Afghan women is impeded by a now six-month ban on UN female national personnel being able to report for duty at their places of work. Their absence deprives the UN of their skills and experience and reduces our ability to provide vital support to Afghan women and the wider community."

"The restrictions are a breach of international rules on the privileges and immunities of UN personnel, and a violation of the UN Charter. We again urge the de facto authorities to lift these restrictions and allow our UN national female staff to return to their offices," she added.

She stressed that humanitarian crisis has deteriorated in Afghanistan in 2026 due to reduction in international funding, rising needs, and the return of large numbers of migrants, combined with restrictive Taliban policies.

--IANS

akl/as