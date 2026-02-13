Afghanistan minister slams neighbouring nations for forced deportation of Afghan refugees

Kabul, Feb 13 (IANS) Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Ataullah Omari has slammed neighbouring nations for their policy of deporting Afghan refugees, saying that host nations have deported refugees breaching humanitarian principles, human rights and refugee rights, local media reported on Friday.

He stated that more than 4.5 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from various nations since the start of the expulsion process, Afghanistan-based media outlet Tolo News reported. He said, "Our brothers were forcibly expelled from their homes. They were hosted for nearly 40 years, but in the end, they were deported by force and in violation of humanitarian principles."

His statement comes as Pakistan and Iran continue to deport Afghan refugees, sparking concerns about Afghanistan's capacity to resettle the returnees. Some Afghan refugees who have recently returned to Afghanistan stated that they were forcibly deported from host nations and were not given the opportunity to take their belongings, leaving everything behind in those countries.

Earlier in January, several Afghan refugees living in Pakistan urged Pakistani government and Afghan authorities to resolve existing challenges through talks and provide them adequate time to return to Afghanistan gradually with dignity, local media reported.

These refugees stated that rapid deportations and increasing pressure has caused serious challenges for Afghan residents. Haji Nazar, one of the Afghan refugees, requested Pakistani government to give them three-month time so that refugees can return to Afghanistan in an orderly manner.

"The Pakistani government should give us a three-month deadline so that refugees can return to their country in an orderly and phased manner. Right now, Afghans are facing many difficulties," Tolo News quoted Haji Nazar as saying.

Speaking to Tolo News, refugee rights activist, Allah Mir Miakhail, stated, "Security agencies are arresting and deporting Afghan refugees everywhere. Most refugees need time to wind up their businesses and affairs. Many families are registered with the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, but these cards have now become invalid."

Refugee rights activists emphasised that return process must be voluntary, gradual and receive support of international organisations to stop a new humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Another activist Ali Reza Karimi stated that many of the Afghan refugees have been deprived of basic human rights and are living in a state of uncertainty due to lack of legal and valid identity documents.

